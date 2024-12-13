MLB Trades Flying As Yankees, Cubs Make Big Upgrades

The Major League Baseball winter meetings are over, but the offseason hot stove is warmer than it's ever been.

Several big trades were completed involving organizations hoping to compete in 2025, in a rare exchange of major league talent for major league talent. After losing out on Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the Yankees have pivoted to bolstering their pitching staff.

First, they signed starting pitcher Max Fried from the Atlanta Braves, and with their rotation solidified, on Friday afternoon they dealt away another starter. In a big upgrade to their bullpen, the Yankees sent Nestor Cortes, prospect Caleb Durbin, and several million dollars to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for superstar closer Devin Williams.

Williams has been one of the most effective relievers in baseball since his debut, with a career 1.83 ERA in 235.2 innings. He's struck out 14.3 hitters per nine innings, with opposing hitters putting up a pitcher-like .156 batting average against him. With Clay Holmes now also in Queens, Williams immediately makes the Yankees bullpen among the best in baseball.

And they weren't the only team making a big upgrade.

Yankees, Cubs Get Big Upgrades, Short Contracts

Arguably, an even bigger deal took place between the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs early Friday afternoon. The Astros, realizing they were a long shot to retain superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, sent him to the Cubs for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith.

Tucker hit 23 home runs in 73 games last season, with a .289 batting average, .409 on base percentage and .585 slugging percentage. Small sample, yes, but Juan Soto hit .288/.419/.569. Tucker was every bit as good as Soto last season, and is going to make a whole lot less money this year.

Both these trades are unusual, to say the least. The Brewers, Astros and Yankees all made the playoffs last year and would like to return in 2025. The Cubs hoped to contend, but fell off in the second half despite a strong start. All four teams involved are playoff contenders, trading major league players in return for other major league players instead of the typical minor league prospects.

In essence, it's a sign of how the economics of baseball ownership are fundamentally broken. The Astros play in the massive Houston market, yet thought it was worth a significant downgrade to their major league roster now to trade Tucker instead of even attempting to sign him in free agency. The Brewers traded the best closer in the sport for a mediocre starter and cash, just to save some money.

Wesneski is at least a good prospect, but the Cubs immediately made themselves favorites to win the NL Central. Even if they, too, will likely cry poor after the season when Tucker hits free agency.

The Astros and Brewers got worse and the Yankees and Cubs got better, but for the Houston/Milwaukee owners, they saved some money, and that's really what owning a professional baseball team is all about, right?