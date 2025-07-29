MLB Trade Rumors Heating Up With Deadline Just 48 Hours Away

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is now less than two days away, and any number of players expected to be dealt remain with their current teams. Does that mean it'll be a quiet deadline or that there's a flurry of moves coming in the next 48 hours?

Based on the number of teams on the fringes of contention, and those who've fallen far behind despite preseason playoff expectations, nobody's quite sure. But with those in postseason position needing significant upgrades, there are a number of big names that will almost certainly get moved.

The Minnesota Twins are expected to be one of baseball's busiest teams, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that they've talked to the Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers about bullpen trades.

The Twins, despite their struggles, have two of the most desirable available relievers on the market: Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran. Jax has struck out over 14 hitters per nine innings this year, good for a 2.00 FIP. Duran has been one of baseball's most consistent closers, averaging over 100mph on his fastball with a sparkling 2.01 ERA this year.

Then there's Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox Trying To Trade Luis Robert Jr., Other Pitching Available

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the White Sox are trying to trade Luis Robert Jr., but other teams view their asking price as extremely high for an oft-injured, inconsistent outfielder. Chicago values Robert as worthy of a top prospect, considering his $20 million options for 2026 and 2027. But Robert's been worth just 0.5 WAR in 2024 and 0.6 WAR in 2025, thanks to injuries and underperformance, making valuing him a tricky proposition.

Beyond the Twins, the pitching market is in full swing.

Rosenthal also reported that Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley is drawing big interest, with the Dodgers and Rangers checking on the rental reliever. Former GM Jim Bowden also believes the pitching market is in full swing. With several big names included: "The buzz from the MLB GM Community believe that the starting pitching market is robust and moving fast including: Sandy Alcantara, Dylan Cease, Mackenzie Gore, Joe Ryan, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Mitch Keller.

Edward Cabrera from the Marlins, who's quietly been one of the best pitchers in baseball the past few months, is also reportedly available.

The biggest question? Will the disappointing Atlanta Braves blow it all up, or make targeted, smaller trades? At 45-60, Atlanta's season is effectively over, a stunning result for a team with their talent level and payroll. It's a near-certainty that designated hitter and pending free agent Marcell Ozuna is dealt, with the San Diego Padres rumored to be the most interested party.

With the third wild card team adding another playoff spot, more teams have become deadline buyers than in years past. This year, as has become common, is a sellers' market. We're not likely to see huge names like Ronald Acuna Jr. or Adley Rutschmann traded from teams that haven't lived up to spring expectations. But it's going to be busy, with incremental upgrades widely available, and the close postseason races creating urgency. Less than two days to go.