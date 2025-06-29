Only One MLB Team Hasn't Been Swept Through Three Months

The calendar turns to July in two days, and there's only one team in Major League Baseball that hasn't been swept in a single series the entire season. No, it's not the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers or even the 52-win Detroit Tigers. The team that has not suffered a single sweep is the 43-40 Cincinnati Reds.

It might seem nearly impossible that a team just three games over .500 has not dropped every game of a series this season, but it's true. With their win on Friday night over the San Diego Padres, the Reds guaranteed that they would reach July without being swept.

Full disclosure: I am a Reds fan. There have been very few things to get excited about over the past decade, so yes, I am celebrating the small victories. This would qualify as a small victory.

For the first time in years, the Reds are actually decent. They have a very talented – and young – pitching staff with electric stuff that makes them fun to watch almost every night. Plus, they have Elly De La Cruz. He's awesome.

Of course, as a lifelong Reds fan, I know where this is all going. We have to enjoy the likes of Andrew Abbott, Chase Burns, Hunter Greene, De La Cruz and others now because the Reds aren't going to pay them once they hit free agency.

As I've written before, the Reds are owned by quietly the worst owners in all of sports. The Castellinis often fly under-the-radar when it comes to terrible ownership, but I'm here to tell you that they are awful. First, they are one of the poorest ownership groups in all of professional sports.

Bob Castellini, the team's owner, has an approximate net worth of $400 million. The Los Angeles Dodgers' payroll, for this season alone, is $338 million. There are two players in the MLB – Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani – who have total contracts higher than the net worth of the Reds' OWNER.

The simple truth is that Castellini needs to sell the team to someone who has, like, some actual money if the Reds ever want to be sustainably competitive. Unfortunately, Castellini's son, Phil, loves being in charge of the Reds and the family isn't giving that up easily. Oh, and Phil is the worst.

When asked during a radio interview what he would say to Reds' fans who are tired of the team losing, Castellini borrowed a page from the California Democrats' book and snidely responded, "Where are you going to go?" Cincinnati hasn't won a playoff series in 30 years and have won a grand total of two playoff games in that stretch.

The sad part is that the Reds' success this season has nothing to do with ownership, but it emboldens them to feel like they are legitimately capable of captaining the ship of an MLB franchise. They are not.

OK, sorry, this was supposed to be about me celebrating the Cincinnati Reds and their modicum of success this season and turned into me whining about Bob and Phil Castellini.

Hey, did you know the Reds are the only team in baseball that hasn't been swept this season? That's pretty cool! Go Reds!