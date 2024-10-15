Tropicana Field Not Expected To Be Ready For Opening Day After Damage From Hurricane Milton

The Tampa Bay Rays are unlikely to start their season at home next season due to serious concerns about the condition of Tropicana Field following the wicked damage caused by Hurricane Milton.
TOPSHOT - A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. At least four people were confirmed killed as a result of two tornadoes triggered by Hurricane Milton on the east coast of the US state of Florida, local authorities said Thursday. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
On October 9, late in the evening, as the Dodgers played the Padres in Game 4, the St. Petersburg area experienced intense storm-like conditions caused by a powerful Category 3 hurricane.
The 100-plus mile-per-hour winds tore apart Tropicana Field's fixed roof, and the additional damage to the field may require more time to repair, possibly delaying the scheduled Opening Day on March 27.
ST PETERSBURG - OCTOBER 10: In this aerial view, the roof of Tropicana Field is seen in tatters after Hurricane Milton destroyed it as the storm passed through the area on October 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
According to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, the Trop suffered extensive damage caused by the heavy rainfall that will likely extend beyond March for repairs.
Topkin's report states that the Rays are currently scouting local ballparks as a temporary place to stay until repairs are completed.
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: The roof at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, sustained major damage because of high winds associated with Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, landed into Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm causing extensive flooding and damage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Naturally, there have been calls for the Rays to start their season at the Oakland A's former home, The Coliseum.
The Tampa Bay "rA's" certainly has a nice jingle to it.