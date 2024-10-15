Tropicana Field Not Expected To Be Ready For Opening Day After Damage From Hurricane Milton

The Tampa Bay Rays are unlikely to start their season at home next season due to serious concerns about the condition of Tropicana Field following the wicked damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

On October 9, late in the evening, as the Dodgers played the Padres in Game 4, the St. Petersburg area experienced intense storm-like conditions caused by a powerful Category 3 hurricane.

The 100-plus mile-per-hour winds tore apart Tropicana Field's fixed roof, and the additional damage to the field may require more time to repair, possibly delaying the scheduled Opening Day on March 27.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, the Trop suffered extensive damage caused by the heavy rainfall that will likely extend beyond March for repairs.

Topkin's report states that the Rays are currently scouting local ballparks as a temporary place to stay until repairs are completed.

Naturally, there have been calls for the Rays to start their season at the Oakland A's former home, The Coliseum.

The Tampa Bay "rA's" certainly has a nice jingle to it.

