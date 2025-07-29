'MLB The Show' Has Added Bristol Motor Speedway, Special Jerseys To The Game

Must be nice to not have to wait for stuff like this like I had to as a kid...

I'm a sucker for any sporting event played in an alternative venue, and we've got a doozy coming courtesy of Major League Baseball when the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds hit the field at the "The Last Great Colosseum," Bristol Motor Speedway, for the Speedway Classic.

And now, if you want to, you can do that yourself in MLB The Show 25. Thanks to an update that rolled out Tuesday morning.

According to the game's website, the update adds Bristol Motor Speedway as a stadium, and also throws in the special NASCAR-inspired uniforms that the Braves and Reds will wear Aug. 2.

Take a look at the quick clip that the MLB dropped to hype the update.

Coolest video game additions ever?

I mean, it's up there with the best of them. Like when they put UCF's Space Game uniforms in College Football 25, of course, I may be a bit biased.

One of my favorite things about modern video games is how they can add new content to the game whenever, but it also kind of irks me to no end. It's a weird mix of emotions for it, and I bet the Germans have a word for it.

It bugs me because, when i was a kid, if a team debuted special jerseys, I distinctly remember saying, "I can't wait until the next game drops one year from now so I can play using those."

Nowadays? Kids get the special jerseys and venue before the real game happens!

I think waiting 9 months or whatever to use Winter Classic sweaters in an NHL game built character… but who cares? I would've loved to have had that stuff at my finger tips when it was still brand new.

But it's here now and it all looks awesome.

I'm sure they'll get plenty of use before the real game takes place on Saturday evening, and you can catch it on Fox.