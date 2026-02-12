MLB Is Changing A Rule To Stop Coaches From Stealing Pitches

Major League Baseball is trying to crack down on teams attempting to pick up on pitch tipping, where players get an advance warning on "tells" from pitchers. And it's part of the league's ever-expanding efforts to crack down on the gray areas of baseball.

Stealing signs is legal, if for example, a pitcher and catcher don't use the new pitchcom system to communicate, a runner at second base is legally allowed to look at the signs and relay them to the batter at the plate. Stealing signs using video, however, is not. Which is why the 2017 Houston Astros trash can scandal became such a big and contentious issue.

As pitchcom, the transmitter system worn by pitchers and catchers, has made sign-stealing almost impossible, teams have become more sophisticated in searching for other ways of getting an advantage. Instead of looking for signs, coaches, players, and video staff pour over video of the opposing staff to find movements that they do before a specific pitch. Raising their glove higher for a fastball, for example. Or moving their hat in a consistent pattern before a breaking ball.

And now the league is trying to stop first and third base coaches from helping out.

MLB Stopping Base Coaches From Moving Too Far Down The Line

According to ESPN, the league and the competition committee agreed to new rules for the rapidly approaching 2026 season, preventing first and third base coaches from moving down the line before a pitch. With the goal being to stop them from getting better angles of a pitcher's setup and hand placement.

The rapid expansion of video and analyzation leads to those coaches putting themselves in a better position to pick up on those tells, then relay information to the hitter or in some cases, give a sign to a baserunner, who then signals the hitter.

According to the report, this has become so prevalent that both the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were warned prior to Game 7 of the 2025 World Series to keep their coaches in their boxes. Umpires will now be tasked with enforcing the new rules. Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz told ESPN that this is a "welcome" change.

"It doesn't surprise me," Getz said. "When you can control it with the coaches staying in the box, let's stick to that. If it can minimize it a little, it would be welcome."

That's a pretty clear indication that this is a widespread, widely acknowledged problem. Though with offensive statistics declining, thanks to pitching improvements from training, data, and coaching, maybe we should let hitters have whatever advantages they can get. And knowing how baseball teams work, it's a near certainty they'll find some way to pick up on tipping anyway.