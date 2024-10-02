MLB's New Advertisement On Playoff Helmets Has Fans Predictably Furious

Major League Baseball has decided to begin putting advertisements on hitter's helmets now that the playoffs have started, and fans are not at all pleased.

Sure, it may have been a smart business move to begin the ad rollout during the highly-watched playoffs to juice-up the financial agreement between the two parties, but that doesn't make the sight any less jarring. Both die-hard and casual baseball fans tuning into the postseason are all giving a resounding, "WTF?"

MLB FANS ARE NOT PLEASED WITH THE ‘STRAUSS’ HELMET ADVERTISEMENT

As MLB's Wild Card playoffs began yesterday, fans immediately jumped on social media wondering what in the world was on the helmets. Did someone sneak into the dugout and put a sticker on one of them? Or was this a real thing. More importantly, who or what is Strauss?!

For those in the MLB marketing or Strauss's PR department that think that "any press is good press," you might want to think again. When you mess with something as heralded and cherished as the sport of baseball - fans don't take too kindly to it.

Case in point: Last year I did this rant that went viral once I found out that my favorite team, the Yankees, were selling out and adding a "Starr" patch to their coveted uniforms. George Steinbrenner would be rolling over in his grave, I argued while shouting that I didn't know what Starr was, but I knew I hated it. (I still have no idea what Starr is, but I know that I sure as heck dislike them.)

THIS MAY BACKFIRE ON STRAUSS

That same mindset has now been echoed not just by me but by MANY baseball fans but rather than it being directed at Starr, it's now at Strauss - which is a GERMAN apparel company. Can't wait till the next Summer Olympics where Team USA will be up at the plate most likely repping German helmets.

"The fact that our two organizations have so much in common - generational legacy, teamwork, dedication to a craft, celebrating a job well done -- is a key to what made this partnership so compelling and we're looking forward to working together for years to come," Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media said in a press release regarding the sponsorship.

Generational legacy? Huh? Celebrating a job well done? Nobody even knows what Strauss is or has done to build such a ‘legacy,’ and let's not kid ourselves, MLB has its many faults as we've seen with the reaction in recent days criticizing Commissioner Rob Manfred for his treatment and lack of acknowledgement of Pete Rose.

But hey, you don't have to believe me (Even though I'm a man of the people and 100% right) - let's just take it to baseball fans across the country, shall we?

ARE YOU A FAN OF THE STRAUSS ADVERTISEMENTS ON HELMETS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow