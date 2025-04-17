MLB Issues Suspensions After Near-Miss Pitch Targets Pirates' Andrew McCutchen

On Wednesday, Washington Nationals reliever Jorge Lopez sparked chaos after a 97 mph pitch nearly struck Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen during a heated series at PNC Park. MLB determined that Lopez intentionally threw the ball at Cutch.

Lopez, infamous for calling his former Mets team trash last season before being released, was slapped with a three-game suspension by the league, which he appealed. Lopez also received an undisclosed fine.

The wild throw came after Lopez hit Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in the previous at-bat, putting the Pirates dugout on major edge.

The incident led to a bench-clearing spat as McCutchen, both teams' dugouts, and of course, both bullpens, met at home plate over the confrontation with Lopez.

The Pirates’ Tommy Pham went crazy and had to be restrained by teammate Oneil Cruz, which is already expected out of Pham. Cruz delivered some revenge against Lopez after burying his Nats in the seventh with a grand-slam home run.

"I apologize for everything," Lopez told The Washington Post after the Nats’ 6-1 loss.

"I didn’t make any purpose pitch right there. I’ve been trying to find my way with my delivery, been trying to find my way through the whole season. It’s really miserable to have that happen. I regret what just happened."

Nationals manager Dave Martinez also faced a one-game ban, served on Thursday.

Lopez ignited the firestorm, but Pittsburgh had the last laugh, winning three games out of four in the homestand.

