MLB Hall of Famer Wade Boggs Rings the Bell, Posts Big Win Over Cancer

MLB Hall of Famer Wade Boggs rang the bell, announcing he's cancer-free after facing treatment for prostate cancer. 

The big win from the Boston Red Sox hitting legend rallied MLB, celebrating his big moment.

"Praise the Lord," Boggs posted on X, sharing a video from the hospital. Boggs also shouted out the medical personnel on social media. 

Five months ago, Boggs shared his fight against cancer. Through unwavering determination and strength, he faced the challenge head-on and stood victorious.

"An extremely emotional day," Boggs posted on Feb. 7. 

"I can’t thank my doctor’s Dr. Engleman and Dr. Heidenberg enough also to everyone for your thoughts and prayers Debbie and I are pleased to announce I am cancer free."

Boggs, 66, is a Hall of Fame third baseman whose 18-season career in Major League Baseball left an indelible mark on the Red Sox. Boggs played the majority of his career with the Boston Red Sox from 1982 to 1992. He went on to win the 1996 World Series as a Yankee.

Wade was a 12-time All-Star and earned a reputation as one of the most consistent and skilled hitters of his era. 

BOSTON, MA - MAY 26:  Wade Boggs acknowledges the crowd prior to his number 26 retirement ceremony before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on May 26, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In 2016, the Red Sox retired his number in recognition of his monumental contributions to the team. His career culminated with his induction into Cooperstown in 2005. 

Wade Boggs was also a five-time AL batting champ, hitting a career .328 batting average — ranking 31st all-time.

