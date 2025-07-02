MLB Drops Starting 2025 All-Star Lineups: Reactions

2025 MLB All-Star starting lineups revealed!

The 2025 MLB All-Star starting lineups for the National and American Leagues just dropped, and the Dodgers and Tigers picks caused some buzz. Three Dodgers secured spots in the NL's starting lineup, and most selections — save for a slightly debated Manny Machado choice at 3B — felt well-earned. 

A duo of Chicago Cubs outfielders, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, earned starting roles, while Ronald Acuña, Jr. claimed a spot despite a season shortened early by ACL rehab.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 1: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs bats in a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on July 1, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

In the American League, fans had an issue with Javy Baez in Detroit making the cut over other names. Three Tigers were named AL starters. 

"The Big Dumper" Cal Raleigh nabbed the AL starting catcher role, and despite the Orioles’ miseries this year, Baltimore's Ryan O’Hearn broke through as the DH starter.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on at bat during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

National League Starters

Catcher: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Second Base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Third Base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong

American League Starters

Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Designated Hitter: Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Base: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, Oakland Athletics

Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Outfielders: Aaron Judge, Riley Greene, Javier Baez

TORONTO, ON - JULY 02:  Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a 2 run home run in the eighth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 02, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 26: Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez (28) in the field during the game between Athletics and Detroit Tigers on June 26, 2025 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI (Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MLB fans had plenty to say about the selections

"[Javy] Baez over Byron Buxton is laughable," one fan shared on X.

Another chimed in, "3 Tigers that's pretty awesome."

"What? Jacob Wilson lol," one A's hater commented. Another fan went off the top ropes, nailing the Dodgers. "AL is gonna destroy the NL. It’s an actual all star team playing against the fan voted dodgers."

