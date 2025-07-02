MLB Drops Starting 2025 All-Star Lineups: Reactions

The 2025 MLB All-Star starting lineups for the National and American Leagues just dropped, and the Dodgers and Tigers picks caused some buzz. Three Dodgers secured spots in the NL's starting lineup, and most selections — save for a slightly debated Manny Machado choice at 3B — felt well-earned.

A duo of Chicago Cubs outfielders, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, earned starting roles, while Ronald Acuña, Jr. claimed a spot despite a season shortened early by ACL rehab.

In the American League, fans had an issue with Javy Baez in Detroit making the cut over other names. Three Tigers were named AL starters.

"The Big Dumper" Cal Raleigh nabbed the AL starting catcher role, and despite the Orioles’ miseries this year, Baltimore's Ryan O’Hearn broke through as the DH starter.

National League Starters

Catcher: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Second Base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Third Base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong

American League Starters

Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Designated Hitter: Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Base: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, Oakland Athletics

Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Outfielders: Aaron Judge, Riley Greene, Javier Baez

MLB fans had plenty to say about the selections

"[Javy] Baez over Byron Buxton is laughable," one fan shared on X.

Another chimed in, "3 Tigers that's pretty awesome."

"What? Jacob Wilson lol," one A's hater commented. Another fan went off the top ropes, nailing the Dodgers. "AL is gonna destroy the NL. It’s an actual all star team playing against the fan voted dodgers."

