MLB All-Star Hilariously Announces Retirement

This old dog hung 'em up in style.

Three-time MLB All-Star Whit Merrifield is retiring after seven seasons in the big leagues, and in his official send-off posted on his social media, Whit gave a big, fat apology to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Though the Phillies were glad to welcome Merrifield in 2024, the production wasn't there, and he quickly fell out of Philly, which the retired MLBer is looking back on with cheeky humor.

"Philly, I liked you way more than you liked me. Sorry I stunk for you," Merrifield said, in part.

Merrifield's 2024 cameo with the Phillies resulted in a pitiful .199 batting average and .572 OPS over 53 games. He added three home runs and 11 RBI. Philly ultimately DFA'd him that year.

Merrifield carved out a slick 9-year MLB career, boasting a .280 average, 94 homers, and 485 RBIs, peaking in 2019 with a solid .302 BA, 16 dingers, 74 RBI and a league-leading 206 hits.

In his statement announcing his retirement, Whitfield admitted that the birth of his baby in 2024, with his wife, Jordan Michael, became a vital decision in calling it quits.

No matter how poorly Whitfield may have been received in Philly, the aged star remembers his tenure fondly as he waves goodbye to his solid career.

Happy Trails

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela