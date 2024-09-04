MLB Ace Paul Skenes Chewed Out By Ump For Walking Off Mound

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes was humbled Tuesday night after an ump chewed out the rookie sensation for prematurely walking off the mound.

Skenes had an exceptional outing, throwing five scoreless innings. The 22-year-old MLBer shared a scene with home plate umpire Doug Eddings in the first inning after Skenes' 11th pitch was called ‘outside.’

"That's outside," the ump screeched, and Skenes in mid-stride as he walked off the mound, thinking it wrapped the 2-2 standoff with Seiya Suzuki. Skenes had a dubious look on his face, reacting to the call, as he walked back to the mound.

Then, Eddings had a beef going with Pirates manager Danny Shelton, as the official complained about Skenes' on-the-mound conduct. "He's not going to walk off the mound like he thinks that's a strike! You talk to him!" Eddings yelled at Shelton.

"I'll talk to YOU," Shelton yelled back.

WATCH:

Pittsburgh defeated the Chicago Cubs, 5-0. Skenes' 2.13 ERA following the standout performance added to the rookie's triumphing season. Add to it that Skenes is dating Olivia Dunne, and the Pirates rook is having one of the best years for an athlete.

The Summer of Skenes continues.

