Olivia Dunne Left Stunned By Pirates Fumbling Huge Lead After Paul Skenes' Start: 'Gotta Be Kidding Me'

Livvy Stunned!

LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne was left baffled by the Pittsburgh Pirates' collapse against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday afternoon.

Livvy Dunne tuned in as boyfriend and Pirates ace Paul Skenes took the mound; he left the Pirates with a comfortable 7-run lead, 10-3, after five innings, before Pittsburgh screwed up his bid for the win.

Skenes lasted for five innings against the Cubs, giving up two earned runs and fanning six batters.

The Pirates bullpen could not close the game out, allowing the Cubs to surge back into the game, scoring 11 answered runs to stun the Pirates, 14-10. And Skenes, the NL Rookie of the Year leader, missed his potential win.

The LSU star posted a hilarious reaction along the lines of WTF. Dunne reacted like every MLB or Pittsburgh fan and posted a GIF of Skenes shaking his head and uttering, "You Gotta Be Kidding Me," under his breath. It took a royal collapse by the Pirates to get the queen of college gymnastics this upset.

Pirates gonna Pirate.

With every painful loss, Skenes draws a step closer to signing that billion-dollar contract with the Dodgers or Yankees after the 2030 season … sad but true. It will take a lot more winning by the Pirates if they want to keep this exceptional pitcher…and fewer performances like Wednesday's outing by the rest of the team.

Nonetheless, it's a tough day for Dunne, and if she needs a shoulder to cry on, she's got plenty of candidates waiting at OutKick's Culture Dept.

