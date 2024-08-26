Olivia Dunne Puts Christian Faith On Display With Viral Video

Olivia Dunne is going viral for all the right reasons.

The popular LSU gymnast is known for going viral on a pretty regular basis, but she threw her fans a bit of a change of pace with her latest video.

Instead of rocking swimsuit content or a video of herself doing gymnastics, she decided to dive into religion.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with Bible post.

Livvy posted a viral TikTok video of herself reading the Bible with some sections highlighted, and it didn't take long at all for it to blow up.

It has nearly 800,000 views since being posted Sunday. You can see the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, her fans and followers flooded in to show praise for the fact she was putting her Christian faith on display:

Love this for you

Just gained mad respect for u after this

LIV THIS IS AMAZING

Common Livvy Dunne W

wait i love this

You’re a fantastic role model and i’m being serious

It's always a positive whenever someone is strong enough in their faith to put it on display for the world. We could all use a bit more of that kind of energy and spirit.

Livvy Dunne has a staggering 8.1 million followers on TikTok, and they now have a front row seat to her Christian faith.

You simply love to see it, even if it's in a lighthearted way.

Props to Dunne, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.