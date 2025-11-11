Could Arrowhead Stadium Have A Retractable Roof?

Could the Kansas City Chiefs turn Arrowhead Stadium into a retractable roof, partially domed venue?

That's the suggestion being floated by Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, as the state works to try and keep the Chiefs in the Missouri side of the Kansas City region.

"There’s some interesting architectural improvements to make to Arrowhead that could be conducive to an all-weather protective environment without being a full dome," Kehoe told the Associated Press on Tuesday. "I would say, look at some of the structures that are in Europe that may have some sort of fabric device that goes over it."

Kehoe also said that Chiefs fans prefer the "rough and tough and getting outside." He believes the Hunt family and ownership group "does realize that the fan base likes the environment they’re in and would love to continue with a legacy experience at Arrowhead."

But is that enough to keep the Chiefs in Arrowhead?

Chiefs Organization Will Make Decision Based On Money

The Chiefs still have to decide if they want to remain in Missouri, or build an entirely new, likely domed stadium on the Kansas side. And as always, with the NFL and sports team ownership, the decision will likely come down to money.

Specifically, which side of the river will give the Hunt family more taxpayer dollars. The same Hunt family which has an estimated net worth of roughly $25 billion. Clearly, they need the money from Missouri or Kansas to build or enhance a stadium that primarily benefits them and their organization.

Still, domed or retractable roof stadiums have grown increasingly popular, as teams and organizations look to increase the number of events that their stadiums can host. Indoor facilities allow for the NCAA Basketball Final Four, for example, or more concerts. That makes adding a retractable roof even more desirable.

It'd be interesting, to say the least, to see Arrowhead with a retractable roof. Maybe then fans won't get frostbite from the inevitable January playoff games.