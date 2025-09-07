Missouri Fan Uses $25k Field Goal Attempt To Kick Football At Kansas Sideline With 'F KU' Written On Chest

The return of the Border War rivalry between Kansas and Missouri had just about everything on Saturday: points, plenty of trash talk, a sold-out stadium, and a fan kicking a football at the Jayhawks' sideline with a vulgar message written across his chest.

The fact that Missouri and Kansas had not played a football game against each another since 2011 prior to Saturday's contest is criminal, and what took place just before halftime proves the rivalry still has plenty of juice.

During the two-minute timeout in the first half, a 35-year-old by the name Carter Arey trotted onto the field to attempt a 45-yard field goal to win $25,000. Just before running up to the football, he pulled up his shirt to show the Mizzou crowd that he had ‘F KU’ written across his chest, but then things got even wilder.

While he ran up to the football looking as if he was going to attempt the field goal, he changed direction at the last second, and booted the ball at the Kansas sideline before standing there like Superman with his shirt raised again, staring down a group of Jayhawks.

"All I wanted to do was kick the ball as hard as I could at the Kansas football players," Arey told The Athletic.

Mission accomplished, sir.

It turns out that Arey, a Mizzou grad, won a contest on Instagram to earn the shot at making a field goal for $25,000, but after quickly realizing there was absolutely zero chance he was going to make it from that distance, he pivoted, and even had his wife on board with the plan.

"I told my wife there was no chance of me making a 45-yarder," Arey said. "So what should I do with this stage? I didn’t want to hurt anybody, but this is a way for me to show my disdain for the state of Kansas, to do the thing that everybody in the stands wanted to do."

Kansas jumped out to an early 21-6 lead, but the Tigers were able to tie things up at 21 a piece shortly after Arey's field goal ‘attempt’ before ultimately going on to win the game 42-31.