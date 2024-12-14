Missouri Third-Graders Sing Patrick Mahomes-Themed Rendition Of 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer'

The Christmas season is in full swing, so that means no matter where you go, you are bound to hear the season’s best songs somewhere: "Silent Night, "O Come, O Come Emmanuel," "Santa Claus Comes Tonight," etc.

One tune you only hear at this time of year (unless your music taste is really weird) is "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer." You know, the tune that tells the tale about everyone’s favorite reindeer going from being rejected to the hero. There are literally hundreds of different versions of the song, but I doubt you’ve ever heard one as unique as this.

A group of third-graders from Cornerstone Elementary School in Excelsior Springs, MO performed a Christmas concert for their parents, and planned to sing the classic Christmas song for them. But they made a few (scratch that, a lot) of changes to the lyrics.

Instead of singing about a reindeer, the kids decided to make it a song about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. How does this work, you may ask? Allow these kiddos to demonstrate:



That’s ingenious. While I’m not sure that we need any more Mahomes content in our lives (given that the NFL does a pretty good job of keeping him in the spotlight 24/7), I’ll make an exception here for creativity.

Apparently, this started as a way to get the boys in the program excited about singing.

"I was just thinking, 'What can I do to get these boys really excited about the music program?’" Cornerstone music teacher Holly Deleon said .

I think this strategy proved to be an unqualified success.