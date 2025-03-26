Minor League Team Unloads 6-Foot, 10,000-Calorie Hot Dog That Comes With A Side Of Fries

We're getting ready for Opening Day across all of baseball, which means that teams are debuting their latest concession stand offerings for folks like you and me to stuff in our dumb faces while watching America's pastime.

It's kind of beautiful, isn't it?

Well, the St. Paul Saints have unveiled something that will probably make the doctor who told you that you need to watch your cholesterol throw up his hands in disgust and leave the room.

I present to you… The Land of 10,000 Calories hot dog!

The Land of 10,000 Calories of course takes it's name from Minnesota's nickname, the Land of 10,000 Lakes (true story: I was there last summer, and didn't see a single lake).

Obviously, that means a whole lot of time on the elliptical, which is why the idea is for a group of people to share this 6-foot Goliath glizzy, but if you walked up and decided to try finishing it yourself, I don't think they'd stop you from trying.

This wiener is loaded with pulled pork, mac and cheese, french fries, and jalapeños, which will get you sweating just in case the copious amounts of meat and cheese didn't do that for you.

That sounds delicious, and I don't know if I hallucinated this or not, but it appeared to me that that dog was served on a bed of what looked to my eye to be some jalapeno poppers.

And as if all of that wasn't enough, they'll also give you a side of fries and 4 20 oz. fountain drinks to help you wash it all down.

I get the sense that they're going to move a lot of those things. You get a couple of hungry friends together and then go to town on that 6-footer.

Sounds like a good way to spend a night at the ballpark.