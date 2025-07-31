Minor League Baseball's Pensacola Blue Wahoos Debut 'Most Luxurious' Concession Item And It’s Kind Of A Deal

It's not going to hurt your wallet as much as you'd think

I always like to see teams pushing the envelope when it comes to concession stand offerings, and for this one, you're going to want to dust off your top hat, monocle, and spats, because we're about to get fancy as hell.

Let's head to Pensacola, Florida, home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

The team unveiled a new item known as the "Trust Fund" that claims to be the most luxurious item in minor league baseball.

Well, let's have a looksee to determine whether or not they have a case.

The Trust fund consists of Sauteed vegetables, a parmesan boxty (that's an Irish potato pancake; I had to look up what the hell that was too) topped with crème fraiche, sturgeon caviar, grilled steak medallions, and as if that wasn't enough, they stuck some steamed snow crab legs in there and served it all up in a Blue Wahoos batting helmet that is for my money the classiest part of the entire thing.

Now, what would something like this cost? I think most of us would probably guess that it would require a small personal loan, but the trust fund actually comes at a shockingly reasonable price of just $32.

I paid like half that for a hot dog and a bottle of Pepsi the last time I went to a minor league hockey game, so I'd gladly cough up more money for some crab legs.

Now, is that the most practical thing to eat on your lap? Probably not, and I don't think the guy behind you who is going to take some crab juice ricochet shots when you snap those legs open will appreciate it, but hey, that's the price of luxury.

The Trust Fund will only be available on Friday, August 1, and only if you make an appointment for it ahead of time.