Minnesota Youth Hockey Playoff Game Is Turning Into A Wild, Multi-Day Affair

I always thought one of the nice things about hockey was that you could usually expect a game — three periods and two full intermissions — to take about two and a half hours just about every time.

You'll never have a game drag on for days like a cricket match… unless it's a U-12 girls' hockey game in Minnesota, in which case you'll want to make sure you brought some coffee and one of those portable seat cushions.

Those bleachers are usually very uncomfortable…

The young ladies from Cottage Hill and St. Paul started playing Monday night at South St. Paul’s Doug Woog Arena (If that's not referred to as "The Woogie Dome" or something to that effect, it should), battling to advance through the District 8 playoffs.

But after three periods, the two sides were tied at 1-1, so it was off to overtime.

They played six more periods before it was decided to put the game on hold at 10:45 that night — I'm guessing that's because these are kids under 12 and they've got school — with plans to get back at it Tuesday.

According to KSTP, the two teams reconvened Tuesday evening to wrap things up, but they played four more overtime stanzas, and still no one could put the puck in the back of the net.

Can we take a moment to appreciate the goaltending here? They're going to play an 11th overtime on Wednesday night, which means they've already played 13 periods and each side has only allowed one goal.

This means both sides are on what amounts to a 3.33-game shutout streak.

That's absurd, especially if you're familiar with youth hockey.

I was an assistant coach for a Bantam hockey team years ago (so a little older than these girls), and the thought of a game going this long without a goal is unfathomable.

You would've thought at some point a kid would get caught thinking about their post-game Wendy's and a puck would get past them.

Best of luck to both teams as they gear up for OT No. 11.

And Godspeed to the parents who have been stuck at the rink all this time.