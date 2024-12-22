Sam Darnold Does It Again, Throws Incredible Game-Winning Pass To Justin Jefferson

NFL fans keep waiting to see if Sam Darnold is going to turn back into … well, Sam Darnold. The former No. 3 pick was considered a massive bust after a disastrous tenure with the New York Jets and another terrible stop with the Carolina Panthers.

But in 2024, Sam Darnold is leading one of the best teams in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings. Sure, Darnold is in the best situation of his career and surrounded by the best playmakers he's ever had.

However, that doesn't take away from what he's accomplished. And, Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks, that was yet another victory that included a fourth-quarter comeback. In addition, Darnold led the team on a game-winning drive, the fifth time he's led a game-winning drive this season.

The play that ultimately won the game showed exactly why Darnold was such a high pick in the NFL Draft in the first place. He showed athleticism, pocket awareness and then his arm talent, making a perfect throw to Justin Jefferson.

And just look at how his offensive linemen celebrate with their quarterback after the pass.

Darnold is the only player selected in the Top 8 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft to have never made the Pro Bowl. That probably ends this year.

But Darnold is focused on team goals and the Vikings are suddenly in play to get the #1 overall seed in the NFC, which comes with a first-round bye.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost on Sunday to Washington, dropping Philly to 12-3. The Vikings are tied with NFC North rival Detroit for the top spot in the conference at 13-2, as the Lions also won Sunday.

The Vikings actually control their own destiny in the NFC playoff race. They host the Green Bay Packers next week. Then, they travel to, you guessed it, Detroit in Week 18 to take on the Lions.

If Detroit beats San Francisco next week and Minnesota beats Green Bay, the game between the Lions and Vikings would be for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

While both teams have easily secured playoff spots, the difference between winning the NFC North and getting the ?No. 1 seed – vs. falling into a Wild Card spot – is MASSIVE.

Obviously, the winner would have a bye and then home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But the loser would not only miss out on the bye, but because the NFL gives home-field advantage to division winners, the loser would have to travel for the first round of the playoffs, and likely the entire postseason.

But, that's for another day to worry about. For now, Cinderella Sam Darnold and the Vikings are riding high heading into Week 17.

They just have to hope he doesn't turn into a pumpkin in January.