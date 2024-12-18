NFL Mail: Can Darnold Succeed On Team Other Than Vikings, Should Steve Ross Sell, Is Allen Really NFL's Best?

The folks are restless as the NFL season comes down the homestretch, with readers writing in to All That And A Bag Of NFL Mail ripping Sam Darnold, wanting Stephen Ross to sell the Miami Dolphins, and arguing that Josh Allen isn't the NFL's best player.

That's a lot.

Let's get to it:

Reader: Sam Darnold Has No Touch

Q. Hi Armando: Just read your story on Cousins, but reading that Atlanta blocked 3 kicks is kinda shocking in the NFL. Is this a record, coz I've never heard of that many kicks blocked in one game? GEEEEZZZZZ LOUISE!!!

I didn't see the Atlanta game, but in the left hand corner of the tv, they would show the score sometimes and I knew it must have been an awful, field goal game, but there is no way it was worse than Chi-Minn. Worst game I've seen in a long time.

HORRIBLE! It really showed that the QB's are second tier - not in the elite class - as they constantly threw balls that were thrown so hard, that they couldn't be caught even when it was perfectly placed. NO TOUCH. Caleb WIlliams is a rookie, so that isn't such a hit on him, but Sam Darnold does that all the time. The score should have been much worse.

Merry Christmas!

– Suzette

A. Hi Suzette, let me start by offering you placement in the OutKick witness protection program, so the Skol people don't come looking for you to take revenge on your Darnold blasphemy.

Secondly, I need to say this about Darnold: He is unsigned for next season and could be in serious demand in free agency, if that is the route he chooses. But he should seriously consider the options.

Because he's found a great spot, playing with two great wide receivers (Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison), his head coach Kevin O'Connell is a quarterback whisperer, and up-and-coming offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and QB coach Josh McCown are future NFL head coach material.

It's a great situation. And it'll be hard for Darnold, who knows about being in not-great situations, to find a better home.

Oh, and Merry Christmas!

Stephen Ross Should Sell the Dolphins?

Q. Mando, I just read your Outkick article (on the Dolphins). You're speaking for the whole fan base. Thank God you are not afraid to write the truth.

Maybe you should write a column to persuade Stephen Ross to sell the team. Mando, you're the only one that would write that nobody else would. Ross needs to sell. Think about it. I will say please if that will help.

--Robert

A. Rob, appreciate the sway you think I have over Ross that a column could convince him to sell.

But, frankly, I don't have that level of power of persuasion. And even if I did, I wouldn't want him to sell. I'd want him to be wiser.

He agreed to go along with the idea to tank the 2019 season. But the people he put in charge of executing the mission failed miserably.

The Tank Ross Wanted Failed In Every Way

The head coach Ross hired to tank didn't want to tank. He wanted to win. And the general manager, who cleared the roster of all significant talent, blew a ton of the draft picks he got in return for getting rid of everybody.

After all that suffering and stinking and gaining of draft picks in return, the Dolphins today still haven't won a playoff game. They are now one of the NFL's oldest teams. And their salary cap situation was bottom third this year and might be again in 2025.

The Dolphins ultimately have failed to be the team Ross promised: A consistent championship contender. They're actually just pretenders.

And seeing all this, Ross might stay the course with coach Mike McDaniel (which I understand) and general manager Chris Grier (who has had nine seasons making all the personnel decisions and hasn't won a playoff game).

Ross is a good owner in that he is open-wallet with anything the organization needs. But it's wisdom he lacks in seeing the need for change right before his eyes and possibly not acting.

Chiefs Great Team, But Allen Best Player

A. So, Chiefs kingdom is chiming in with the Super Bowl flex.

And I get it, the Chiefs started the season with winning a third consecutive Super Bowl as the goal. And they remain right on course. They're great. And they may have the favor of God upon them, which would be awesome.

But last I recall, that's a team accomplishment and being the best player or the MVP is an individual thing. I didn't say Allen is the best team in the NFL. Or even on the best team in the NFL.

No one on the Chiefs is having the season he's having.

Lamar Jackson is. Saquon Barkley might be in a different sense. But right now Josh Allen is the guy, in my opinion.

