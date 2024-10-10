Minnesota Twins Will Soon Be Up For Sale

The Minnesota Twins are set to become the latest major sports franchise to change hands in the near future. The Twins, owned by the same people, the Pohlad family, since 1984, will be exploring a sale, according to a statement released Thursday.

"After months of thoughtful consideration, our family reached a decision this summer to explore selling the Twins," the organization said. "As we enter the next phase of this process, the time is right to make this decision public."

"We truly respect and cherish what the Twins mean to Minneapolis, St. Paul, the great state of Minnesota, and this entire region. Our goal is to be as informative as possible with the team, staff, and you, the fans."

Forbes recently estimated that the Twins organization was worth roughly $1.5 billion, a pretty decent return on investment after it was last sold in 1984 for $44 million.

Minnesota Twins Sale Could Be Good Or Bad For Twins Fans

The sale announcement comes on the heels of the Twins collapse in the AL Central, giving away a postseason spot to the division rival Detroit Tigers. Minnesota finished the season 10-20 in their last 30 games, and an even more dismal 6-14 in their last 20.

To their credit, Twins ownership has been willing to spend commensurate with their market, running payrolls over $150 million in 2023 and roughly $140 million in 2024. But there's been little postseason success to point to in recent years.

Whenever organizations are sold, there's generally one of two possible outcomes: someone like Steve Cohen from the New York Mets comes in with a win at all costs attitude. Or, an Arte Moreno takes over, who does the bare minimum and consistently underperforms expectations.

New owners will also have to deal with the uncertainty of a new television rights situation in Minneapolis. The Twins' deal with Bally Sports is over, with the league itself set to broadcast games locally, similar to the Padres situation in San Diego. While that creates increased exposure through blackout-free streaming, it also leads to lower guaranteed revenues.

Still, the business of sports is booming, and as MLB continues to grow in popularity, there's plenty of opportunity for potential buyers.