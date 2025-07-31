Minnesota Twins Basically Empty Their Roster; Who Were The Deadline Winners And Losers?

The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone, with a remarkable whirlwind of deals flying between Wednesday and Thursday.

In an era in which teams have realized that there's no point in going halfway, plenty committed fully to pursuing whatever path they were on. The San Diego Padres, riding the game's best bullpen to a potential playoff spot, added Mason Miller, Nestor Cortes, Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano and Freddie Fermin in various deals. The Baltimore Orioles traded O'Hearn and Laureano, along with starter Charlie Morton, Ramon Urias and Cedric Mullins.

But no team committed to the bit quite like the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins, who are up for sale, emptied nearly half their roster on Thursday in outgoing trades. That's not a misprint; nearly half of the team's active, 26-man roster was traded.

READ: Carlos Correa Returns To Astros In Huge Deadline Deal, As Dodgers, New York Teams Improve

Twins Headline Wild Deadline With Huge Number Of Trades

The Twins traded 10 of the players on their 26-man roster entering the week. 10 players in one week.

Carlos Correa to the Houston Astros

Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies

Griffin Jax to the Tampa Bay Rays

Louis Varland to the Toronto Blue Jays

Ty France to the Toronto Blue Jays

Brock Stewart to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Willi Castro to the Chicago Cubs

Harrison Bader to the Philadelphia Phillies

Chris Paddack to the Detroit Tigers

Danny Coulombe to the Texas Rangers

That's 40 percent of the team's roster, gone. That's remarkable.

While some of these players were set to become free agents after the season, many weren't. And it amounts to a massive reset of the Twins organization in a way that we rarely see. Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton remain, but Correa is gone, and the bullpen is decimated. Bizarre.

As for which other teams had successful deadlines?

The Padres rank near the top of the list, with their series of trades once again sacrificing future value for current help. The Phillies shored up their biggest need in the bullpen by getting Duran. The Astros brought back a franchise legend, then added Jesus Sanchez for what felt like a light return. The Mets drastically improved their bullpen by adding Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley. And the Athletics got a massive return for Mason Miller, acquiring a top-5 overall prospect.

As for the losers? Well the San Francisco Giants, who thought they'd be in contention after acquiring Rafael Devers, sold several bullpen pieces. Rogers to the Mets and closer Camillo Doval to the Yankees. While not key pieces, the Giants surely thought they'd be adding more to their team to make a run. Instead, they've all but packed it in thanks to a six-game deficit in the wild card, and nine games in the division.

The Atlanta Braves also did essentially nothing, despite their season being effectively over. The Braves are a woeful 45-62, and held on to free-agent-to- be Marcell Ozuna for no apparent reason. The Cubs didn't make any major additions, and the Brewers could have done more. The Guardians held on to Steven Kwan, despite high demand.

This year's deadline was wild. But nothing more wild than seeing a team empty nearly half its roster. Sorry, Twins fans.