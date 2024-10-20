Minnesota Lynx Look Loose And Are Dancing Ahead Of Decisive WNBA Finals Game 5

If you were about to play in a winner-take-all championship game, what would your mood be?

I know that if it were me, I’d be laser-focused, and completely stoic. I'd have tons of emotions, but I would channel them into getting ready to be thinking about only the game. Not much cheering, and certainly no trash-talking with the other team.

But the mood of the Minnesota Lynx is much different than mine.

Minnesota faces off against the New York Liberty at 8 p.m. Sunday night in a winner-take-all Game 5 for the WNBA title. Earlier today, the Lynx hosted a shootaround session at the Barclays Center in New York City, and the vibes on the team were great.

After one of the members of the team hit a half-court shot to end the practice, she began dancing as the rest of her teammates flocked to center court.

Again, if that were me, I would not be showing off my dance moves, mostly because I don’t have any to show off. But if that’s what it takes for them to feel loose, more power to them.

The relaxed mood probably comes from the fact that all the pressure currently rests on the shoulders of the Liberty. After all, New York was the No. 1 team in the league heading into the postseason, and is trying not to blow a 2-1 series lead . Oh, did I mention that the Liberty is looking for its first title in franchise history as well?

Of course, a relaxed mood eight hours before tip off does not guarantee that will translate to the actual game. But it certainly is a good start for the Lynx as they head into a tense Game 5.