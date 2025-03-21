Mina Kimes Army Furious That Jesse Kelly Prefers 'Dudes Being Dudes'

Radio host and suspected male model Jesse Kelly is under attack on Twitter, err, X, for daring to reminisce about the better days of sports talk in America.

Kelly responded to a video of ESPN host Mina Kimes' preachy condemnation of the Department of Defense mistakenly deleting an article about Jackie Robinson. He used the clip to inform young men that sports shows were not always this way.

"I just want all of you young men to know that there was a time when you turned on any sports show and it would be full of dudes being dudes with sports highlights and funny lines. Dunks. Big football hits," Kelly posted.

"Now, you get henpecked and scolded like you forgot to take out the trash."

Kelly's post has over five million impressions. Kimes' defenders are appalled that someone could suggest the days of "dudes being dudes" were superior to Mina's misinformed social commentary.

Kimes eventually responded by challenging Kelly's sports fandom/man-card:

"1. I do hours and hours of football programming every week. Sorry you were triggered by 54 seconds of someone talking about Jackie Robinson's legacy. 2. You're not even a sports fan. Keep grifting tho."

To be fair, Jesse Kelly never said he was still a fan of American sports. His post was in reference to when he was a fan, back when sports were not nearly as political as they are today.

Nonetheless, the sports media quickly came to Kimes' defense. Just look at the responses. Here's ESPN host Elle Duncan, the Regina George of the ESPN locker room:

"You took 60 seconds out of a show that was all sports to talk MT Rushmore sports figure . lol it would be laughable if it wasn so pathetic."

Not quite.

Kimes took 60 seconds out of a show to scorn the Trump government, by accusing the DOD of "trying to tell the story of Jackie Robinson without acknowledging our country's history of racial discrimination." It wasn't.

On Thursday, a Department of Defense official with knowledge of the situation told OutKick that the DOD tasked a group of employees on February 27 to flag any pages that included DEI-related content and to complete the tasks within a week. Due to the condensed timeline and the thousands of documents to examine, several mistakes were made throughout the process --including flagging the Jackie Robinson article, among others, as DEI.

Moreover, the DOD had already restored the article by the time Kimes feigned her outrage.

Now, to the accusations that Jesse Kelly is a "sexist" for preferring football talk to remind him of "dude talk." What's the problem? That's his preference. And he is not alone, as evidenced by the success of Barstool Sports.

Where was the outrage crowd last October when women on social media complained about the politicization of "Call Her Daddy," longing for the days of the show's raunchy girl talk?

Jesse Kelly prefers guy talk. Mina Kimes prefers knockoff MSNBC talk. Elle Duncan prefers talk about how black you are. Stan Verrett prefers talking about me.

The question is, what do most sports fans want? We suspect the answer is not racial hysteria over Jackie Robinson during March Madness.