Milwaukee Brewers Might Have Found Major League Baseball's Next Best Pitcher

In an era of dominant starting pitching, the Milwaukee Brewers might have found the next big thing.

Jacob Misiorowski has made just two starts in his Major League Baseball career, and they've been two of the most impressive we've seen from anyone. Including superstars like Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes.

In his debut on June 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals, Misiorowski went five shutout innings with five strikeouts. The impressive part though? No hits allowed. Five no-hit innings against a very solid offensive team to start your career. Pretty darn good.

His second start came on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, and well, he might have somehow been even better. Misiorowski didn't just go five no-hit innings. He went six perfect innings. Not a single baserunner allowed in six innings, in his second career start.

READ: MLB Misses Huge Opportunity With Tarik Skubal And Paul Skenes

And when you see the repertoire he has, it's obvious why he's been so hard to hit.

That's absolutely filthy.

I

Jacob Misiorowski Quickly Making A Name For Himself

He came back out for the seventh inning and walked the first batter, before giving up a homer to Matt Walner to end the no-hitter, perfect game and shutout. But his first major league hit allowed came after 11 innings pitched. Absolutely absurd.

As is the fact that he throws a 94mph changeup, with an incredible amount of movement.

As well as a 101mph fastball and a 96-97mph slider. That's right; Misiorowski throws a slider harder than the average major league fastball.

So through his first two starts, Misiorowski got through 11 innings and allowed all of one hit and two runs, while striking out 11. When you see those highlights, it's hard to believe anyone's put a ball in play against him.

You can see why offense across the league is down so much; it's never been harder to hit. Extreme fastball velocity, devastating breaking balls, knee-buckling changeups, and pinpoint command that helps tunnel several pitches together. Misiorowski didn't get the same level of publicity that Paul Skenes did coming up, but through an admittedly tiny sample, he already looks just as impressive.