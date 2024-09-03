Miller Moss Was Investigated By USC In 2022 For ‘Conduct’ Issue

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is on top of the college football world after an outstanding performance in his team's 27-20 win over the LSU Tigers.

Perfect time for a new report to come out in an attempt to undermine it. TMZ reported on Tuesday that Moss had been investigated by the university as part of a "dispute" in 2022. TMZ obtained video of the incident appearing to show Moss rummaging through his roommate's items and clothes, and telling a friend to "take" something from the closet.

In a statement, USC confirmed that an investigation had taken place under the school's conduct policy.

"We take all student conduct complaints seriously and are legally obligated to keep those matters private and confidential," the statement reads. "Each and every case follows a prescribed and thorough adjudication process as described in the USC Student Handbook. If a student has been found responsible and has fulfilled all of the terms of their discipline, the matter is considered closed. In this case, the matter was resolved and settled two-and-a-half years ago."

Miller Moss Clear For Rest Of USC Football Season

Moss also issued a statement, taking responsibility for the disagreement.

"Two-and-a-half years ago, the University conducted an investigation related to a personal dispute between me and my roommate," Moss said. "I fully cooperated and took accountability for my decisions, and the matter was resolved. I regret my actions and have grown and learned from this matter and my focus is on the season ahead."

Clearly, someone leaked the video and news of the investigation to TMZ after Moss was catapulted into the national spotlight after the win on Sunday. Thankfully, it seems like the matter is closed and was resolved without involving anything more than the school's student conduct department.

Moss and the Trojans jumped up to #13 in the AP Poll after the win, and take on Utah State on Saturday, before a bye week and a massive matchup against Michigan at The Big House in late September.