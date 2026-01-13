Olympic Arena Can't Catch A Break: Now People Are Ragging On Its Tiny Jumbotron

The Olympic hockey arena in Milan — also known by a few different names that you'll see floating around, like PalaItalia Santa Giulia and Santagiulia Arena — passed its weekend of test matches despite well-publicized setbacks.

Criticism is fair. This bar was way behind schedule, the capacity is lower than many expected, and the rink isn't even the dimensions it was supposed to be.

It worked and looks like it'll be ready for the start of the women's tournament on February 5. You've got to give credit where it's due, since a lot of people worked hard on it…

…or you can shift to the next thing about the arena to goof on. And that thing is the very, very small screen hanging above center ice.

READ: AFTER SOME TEST GAMES, IT LOOKS LIKE THE OLYMPIC HOCKEY ARENA MIGHT BE OKAY

It's not a bad-looking barn, as you can see in this photo from NHL insider Chris Johnston, but it's easy to miss the "Jumbotron."

If you can even call it that.

Again, it's probably time to lay off this place since they got the job done… but yeah, man, that screen is small as hell.

And people were sure to let them know.

I mean, there are high schools in Minnesota with bigger video screens than they're going to have at the Olympic Games.

That does seem like a big (small?) oversight.

Plus, when it comes time to show a replay of a potential goal, people are going to need binoculars or telescopes or jeweler's loupes to make out whatever is happening.

Though, in fairness, a lot of pictures show the screen done up as an old school scoreboard, and I love that idea.

Still, as I said, they got the job done, and the rink will be ready for Olympic hockey next month.

That's no small feat, and hopefully, we get a good tournament that overshadows all the nonsense that happened in the lead-up.

The men's tournament will get underway — with NHLers for the first time in over a decade — on February 11.