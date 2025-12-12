Olympic Hockey Arena Disaster Stuns Fans With Shocking Inside Look

We're under two months away from the start of the Winter Olympics in Milan, and boy, someone should probably let the people building the hockey arena know that.

The Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena has been at the center of controversy ahead of the men's and women's hockey tournaments at the upcoming Winter Games, and that started with reports that it was way behind schedule.

A test event to make sure all aspects of the arena were firing on all cylinders, scheduled for this month, was canceled. Some Italian Hockey League Serie A games will take place there in January, just under a month before the opening ceremony.

Then there's the matter of the ice, which was revealed to be more than three feet shorter than the NHL specs it was supposed to follow.

Now? Well, we got a look at the inside of the arena from TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, and honestly, if that place is ready for the test weekend next month, the Pope should swing by and see if an actual miracle took place.

Uh… they may need to work through some lunch hours to get this done in time.

I'm admittedly not an expert when it comes to large-scale construction projects — I'm more of a fan — but that doesn't look to my untrained eyes even remotely close to being done.

Plus, with there being such a time crunch, something critical might get messed up. Could the ice surface itself be unplayable? Could the boards or glass be misaligned and lead to some wild bounces?

Who knows? But what I do know is that these games in January will be the most high-profile Italian Hockey League Serie A games ever played. Everyone will want to see if this rink is up to snuff before NHLers make their long-awaited return to the Olympics.