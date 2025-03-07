Mikko Rantanen Heads To The Dallas Stars In An NHL Trade Deadline Doozy

The NHL trade deadline always produces a few blockbuster deals, but most people didn’t expect two different trades to center around the same player.

Back in late January , the Colorado Avalanche sent franchise mainstay Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes for Martin Necas, Jack Drury, and two picks in a three-team trade with the Chicago Blackhawks (the Hurricanes also got Taylor Hall as a part of this swap). At the time, he was second on the team in points, behind only Nathan MacKinnon, and that trade sent shockwaves through the NHL.

However, shortly thereafter, rumors began to swirl that Rantanen could be on the move again. Many disregarded it as a longshot, but just a couple of hours before the trade deadline on Friday, those rumors became a reality.

Just six weeks after acquiring the superstar, the Hurricanes sent Rantanen to the Dallas Stars, who are planning on offering him an 8-year, $96 million contract extension . In return, Carolina gets Logan Stankoven , two first round picks, and two third round picks.

The news sent hockey fans into a frenzy on socials.

Is It Possible Both Teams Won This Trade?

Usually, when a trade happens, there’s a team that "wins" the deal while the other gets the short end of the stick. Rarely do you see a deal where both sides should feel like winners.

But that’s what we have here.

Here’s what Carolina got in return from both deals for a player that was on their roster for less than 50 days:

Taylor Hall - a solid veteran with scoring abilities who will be hungry for a cup

Logan Stankoven - a good bottom-six role player

Two first round picks

Two third round picks

Carolina’s issue in past playoff runs has been a lack of scoring. While Rantanen is a rare offensive weapon, he wasn’t producing well in Raleigh ( six points in 13 games ). Acquiring Hall and Stankhoven gets two scorers for much cheaper than Rantanen, who always wanted a big extension. Plus, the draft picks will help them stay competitive in the future - and now they have way more cap flexibility for next year.

As for the Stars, there is no downside to having Rantanen on your team. Yes, he’s expensive, but you’ll have him for a long time now. You get a former Stanley Cup champion who can score in big games and add him to a team that is in win now mode. Dallas has come agonizingly close to a title at various points over the past five years - this could finally be the team that gets them over hump.

Time will tell if this all works out for both sides. But one thing is for certain: the Western Conference just got a lot wilder.