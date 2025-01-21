Mike Vrabel Geting Patriots Band Back Together Hires Josh McDaniels

The new New England Patriots are starting to look a bit like the old New England Patriots under recently hired head coach Mike Vrabel, and the clearest indication of that is the imminent re-hiring of Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels, 48, is expected to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to OutKick. NFL Media was first to report the news.

McDaniels Not Heard From Since Vegas

The last time we saw McDaniels in the NFL was in 2023 when he was fired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after less than two seasons.

And that was kind of understandable because McDaniels authored a 9-16 record with the Raiders and fell victim to something of a player mutiny when his top stars advised Las Vegas club owner Mark Davis to fire McDaniels.

Well, he's baaack.

And he's baaack in his old stomping grounds.

McDaniels and Vrabel have agreed to reunite for what will be McDaniels' third stint as the Patriots offensive coordinator.

McDaniels Over Other Candidates

Vrabel interviewed several candidates for the job in recent days, but McDaniels was the favorite the entire time. This hiring surprises no one. OutKick teased this was coming on Jan. 12.

And what we wrote then remains true: McDaniels played a significant role in helping put together New England's most prolific offense of all in 2007 during his first stint as the offensive coordinator. He frankly helped quarterback Tom Brady take something of a leap in his production from his earlier years.

The Patriots eventually won three of their six Super Bowl titles with McDaniels as the offensive coordinator although he owns all six Super Bowl rings – including three more won when he served in other roles within the organization.

McDaniels was on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in New England all eight seasons Vrabel played there. McDaniels, you'll recall, used Vrabel as a short-yardage pass-catching threat out of the backfield despite the fact Vrabel played linebacker.

Drake Maye Development Is Job One

His return to New England will be marked by the success of one assignment: Make Drake Maye, a first-round pick in 2024, a star.

The Patriots as an organization believe Maye has all the tools to be outstanding. He did nothing his rookie year to suggest anything other than being able to develop into a championship quarterback.

Nobody expects him to become a latterday Tom Brady.

But May will now have the coach who helped Brady become the greatest quarterback of all time to help him.