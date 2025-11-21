Iron Mike Goes To Washington: Mike Tyson Shows Up At Trump White House

The boxing great even took some time for pictures

One of the wildest things about the Trump Administration is that you can wake up on any day and there's a completely random celebrity standing in the White House.

Of course, Kid Rock has his own wing at this point (if you thought Libs were mad about renovations to the East Wing, can you imagine that?), but anytime you turn around, there's someone new. Suddenly, Triple H or the Paul brothers are in there, the President of FIFA might be trying to glad-hand ahead of the World Cup, or Lee Greenwood might be in there belting out a tune for the Prime Minister of Turkmenistan.

And, on Friday, Mike Tyson was at the White House.

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung posted a photo of himself with Iron Mike on Friday evening.

Why was he there? It's not particularly clear at the moment, but early this year, the legendary boxer sent a letter to the White House advocating for cannabis reform. He was also on hand for the president's inauguration back in January.

But, whatever the reason, if you can have Mike Tyson at your house or place of business, you do it. And while he's there, you snap some photos like Cheung did, because a photo with Iron Mike is social media profile picture material.

Especially on X or Instagram, and it would cause a stir on Bluesky.

Maybe even throw it on LinkedIn if you want to score a really cool job.

Tyson's visit comes on a busy day at the White House during which President Trump met with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

To the surprise of many, the meeting between Trump and the democratic socialist went well, according to both. They even addressed the media side-by-side in the Oval Office.

So, to say the least, it was quite the day at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.