Mike Tyson Gets Blunt About The Killing Power Of Processed Food In New Super Bowl Ad

I'm trying to put together my menu for Super Bowl Sunday, and now I'm rethinking plans for processed food. That's thanks to a new ad that will hit my TV and yours this weekend, featuring none other than Mike Tyson.

The legendary boxer is going all in on the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative and is starring in a powerful ad that makes no bones about it: processed food kills.

READ: BAD BUNNY PLAYS DOWN THE "LEARN SPANISH" LINE, SAYS FANS JUST NEED TO DANCE

The ad features Tyson speaking directly into the camera and telling the story of his late sister and his own battles with health and obesity.

"We’re the most powerful country in the world," Tyson says in the 30-second spot, directing people to RealFood.gov. "And we have the most obese, pudgy people. Something has to be done about processed food in this country."

Now, I can get behind the sentiment… but, holy cow, it's not going to be fun to see this ad as you're elbow deep in your third serving of hot wing dip on Super Bowl Sunday.

But, that might be the best time to air it to really make a difference.

READ: THE FOUR WORST SUPER BOWL PARTY GUESTS

I mean, think about it. As a guy who, while very handsome, smart, and witty, could always stand to lose a couple of pounds, the best time to hit me with this would be while I'm eating poorly.

You need someone to slap some sense into you so you look down at your second meatball sub and go, "What am I doing to myself?"

Since that's the case, there probably is no better time to processed food-shame the nation than during the Super Bowl, and who better to deliver that message than Tyson? He overcame those struggles and is in incredible shape for his age.

I'd argue there's no better spokesman than Iron Mike.

All he has to do is call the entire nation pudgy, and I'll buy or stop doing anything.