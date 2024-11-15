Mike Tyson Forgets He's Being Interviewed By Kid Reporter And Quickly Goes Off The Rails

Mike Tyson truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

As if we somehow forgot why the world's youngest boxing Heavyweight Champion of all time had morphed into a cultural phenomenon (for better or worse), Iron Mike proved once again why the name Mike Tyson has been able to transcend the boxing world as he delivered us another "WTF" moment; this time, by going off the rails while being interviewed by a kid reporter!

TYSON WILL BOX JAKE PAUL TONIGHT AT AT&T STADIUM ON NETFLIX

"With this fight you are setting a monumental opportunity for kids my age to see the legend Mike Tyson in the ring for the first time. So, after such a successful career, what type of legacy would you like to leave behind when it's all said and done?" asked 13-year-old reporter ‘Jazzy.’

Ladies and gentlemen, crack your beers for this all-time classic response.

"Well I don't know, I don't believe in the word legacy, I just think that's another word for ego. Legacy doesn't mean anything, I think that's just another word that people grabbed onto… legacy means nothing to me, I'm just passing through, I'm going to die, and it's going to be over. Who cares about legacy after that?" Tyson responded.

In the words of Anchorman, "Boy, that escalated quickly."

13-YEAR-OLD REPORTER KEPT HER COMPOSURE

"We're nothing. We're just dead. We're dust. We're absolutely nothing. My legacy is nothing," the 58-year-old continued.

I have got to hand it to Jazzy, who was able to remain calm despite Tyson ruining the teenager's future optimism by responding in the most calm way, "Well, thank you so much for sharing that. That is something that I have not heard before someone say as an answer."

Don't worry, Jazzy, neither have we! But Tyson wasn't done yet as he had to add this lovely thought at the end: "Do you think someone really wants to think of you [when you're gone?] Who the f*** thinks about me when I'm gone?"

Poetically said Mike, as always.

I don't know about you, but hearing Tyson's response here has me ABSOLUTELY throwing more money down on him to win tonight's matchup against Jake Paul. As I've previously written, based on Tyson's training videos and mindset - and now this heck of an interview with a kid of all people, we may get the old Mike Tyson back.

Jake Paul could be in major trouble.

