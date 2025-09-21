Mike Trout Hits 400th HR, Fan Trades Historic – And Expensive – Ball For A Game of Catch

Nice wish, kid. But you could've made a ton of money!

Mike Trout isn’t the MVP machine he once was, but he’s still making baseball history.

Playing against the Rockies on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Angels' superstar hit his 400th career home run, becoming just the 59th player in MLB history to reach the mark.

One lucky fan at Coors Field snagged the ball, but instead of cashing in on a piece of history, he swapped it for a couple signed bats and a quick game of catch with Trout, who didn’t even bother with a glove.

It was a nice scene, even though the fan probably walked away from a small fortune.

The Angels even won, 3–0, in what became the "Trout 400" game.

But wins in late September mean little when the postseason has already slipped away. The Angels are again out of contention, running MLB’s longest playoff drought.

Trout himself didn’t hide how much the homer meant.

After a grueling final month, he addressed his teammates with emotion.

"That last month's been a grind for me, so it means a lot," he said. "And, uh, appreciate all you guys. So, hey!"

The grind has shown in the numbers: Trout managed just a .706 OPS in August and hit around .230 down the stretch — production that looked more like a role player than a superstar.

That’s where Trout is now — no longer the perennial MVP of the 2010s, but still reaching numbers that almost no one else touches.

Saturday’s 400th was another reminder: he can still do it, even if no one knows how many more of these marks he has left.

