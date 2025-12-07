Mike Tomlin And Steelers Respond To Withering Attacks By Looking At Critics From First Place

Former players Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison had said unkind things of their former coach

There was one of two ways the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to respond to a tumultuous week in which head coach Mike Tomlin was under such duress that even his former players were calling for an end to his 19-season tenure:

Respond with heroics, and show everyone that noise outside the team walls doesn't necessarily collapse those walls.

Or …

Do like Jericho and crumble.

Steelers Respond To Difficulty

Pittsburgh ain't Jericho, folks.

Tough teams do what tough teams do. And their tough coaches, Tomlin in this case, send the difficulty off with a kiss.

"It's been an up and down season for all of us," quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted to CBS after a tough-as-advertised game against the Ravens. "A lot of people have been crushing us, I think, in the last week or so. So to come in here in a hostile environment, as the underdog, and take the lead in the division is really special."

At his press conference, Rodgers was asked what this victory meant following a long week of Tomlin criticism.

"Means maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week," Rodgers replied.

Fire Tomlin Narrative Collapses

It's special because to hear the narrative this week, the Steelers of 2025 were not only finished, but needed a new coach for 2026 and beyond. All because their coach, Tomlin, hadn't won a playoff game since 2016.

But the problem with narratives being defined by history is they sometimes look past the present and what's ahead.

So when Ben Roethlisberger, James Harrison and Ryan Clark spent the week discussing how it was time for Tomlin to go, they apparently forget that same coach could finish the weekend holding the lead in the AFC North.

Sure enough, the Steelers now lead the AFC North.

The Ravens and Steelers traditionally play slobber-knocker games against going back to the days of Ray Lewis and Hines Ward and Troy Palumalu. This game was no different. Three Steelers players left the game for concussion evaluations.

Steelers "Got Out Of Bed' Aggressive

And Tomlin is comfortable with that type of game. He kind of enjoys it. But because he is a good coach, Tomlin knows to present the opponent with the unexpected.

And the Steelers did that by using the dynamic combination of Rodgers to DK Metcalf about as well as it has been used all season.

So the quarterback connected with Metcalf on a 52-yard bomb on Pittsburgh's first offensive play of the day. And Metcalf finished with 148 receiving yards on seven catches for the day.

"I just think we were in an aggressive posture all day," Tomlin, who has lately been accused of being the opposite, said. "I just think that's how we got out of bed this morning. That's what's required when you're playing these guys in their vineyard."

Yes, he said vineyard.

Tomlin Shut Down Roethlisberger, Harrison

Speaking of the things said: This coming week should be interesting. I will be eager to hear what the great pundits named Roethlisberger and Harrison have to say.

I wouldn't expect them to admit they were premature or off base in betraying their former coach.

And, yes, I said betrayal. These players that last week stabbed Tomlin in the back have for years enjoyed special access and treatment within the Steelers facility when they visit. And despite that treatment that comes courtesy Mike Tomlin, they talked about Tomlin as if he'd forgotten how to win.

Or had never won.

Steelers Fans Should Look At Standings

Now it will be interesting to see if their week of ridicule is followed by a week of appreciation. The same is true for Steelers fans.

Yes, it is fair for them to complain about not winning a playoff game since 2016. And it is their right to boo the team and even the playing of Renegade at the home game last week when they were upset by a poor performance.

But facts should change things. And the Steelers this week responded to the coach they all want fired. And now that's Pittsburgh leading their division.

Not Jericho.