Mike Tirico Says He's Alright After Nut Allergy Sidelined Him During Kentucky Derby

Whenever I watch the Kentucky Derby, I hold my breath because I don't want to see a horse go down, but I never thought about having to hold my breath at the prospect of a broadcaster going down.

Unfortunately, that's what happened to NBC Sports' Mike Tirico this year.

During the pre-race broadcast, Tirico suddenly disappeared from the set and was replaced by Ahmed Fareed (who did a fine job), but of course, there was some serious concern for Tirico's well-being.

Fortunately, he says he's doing fine and that a nut allergy was to blame for him having to suddenly back out of the Derby coverage.

"I’ve had a nut allergy my whole life and am usually very, very careful," he said on the Today Show, per the Associated Press. "I ate something that had a nut in it and had a nut allergy, causing your throat and your nose and all that stuff to kind of clog up and swell. It affects your breathing a little bit."

Those damn nut allergies are not to be trifled with. Those of us who don't have them have no idea how lucky we are. True story: about four minutes ago, I walked over to the pantry and scooped up a handful of Planters' peanuts (the classiest peanuts since Mr. Peanut wears a monocle and a top hat) and didn't even think twice about it.

Not everyone is as lucky as me.

Scary stuff though, and it's good to hear Tirico is on the mend. For my money, he's one of the best sportscasters out there. I don't know that there's anyone else out there who has been part of everything from football games to hockey games to Olympics to Indianapolis 500s to Kentucky Derbies and done it like he's been calling those events his entire life.

Total pro, that Mike Tirico. Always shows up prepared.