Mike Tirico Turns Buffalo Bills Fan's Wild Run into TV Gold

Patriots pulled off a stunner, but a Bills fan stole the show.

New England versus Buffalo was meant to be an AFC East slugfest in Sunday primetime.

Until the offense finally delivered late in the game, NBC’s Mike Tirico kept the energy alive, calling a lighthearted sequence that gave fans something to cheer about.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the third quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

In the third quarter, a fan at Highmark Stadium caught a stray pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen — a throwaway near the end zone — and made the most of it.

Wearing a Matt Milano jersey, the fan tucked the ball and sprinted up the stairs, dodging any pressure to hand it back before the NFL came calling.

Tirico stayed on the fan, adding life to the moment as NBC cameras tracked the impromptu escape. For a few minutes, the stands stole the spotlight from the field.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico are seen prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

The game itself turned into a nail-biter, with the underdog Patriots rallying late to beat Buffalo, 23–20, and hand the Bills their first loss of the season. 

The win moved New England to 3–2 while Buffalo fell to 4–1.

Sunday also marked Stefon Diggs’ return to Buffalo — his first as a Patriot. Once Allen’s top target, Diggs left on uncertain terms, and the reunion carried quiet tension. His revenge tour began in Houston last season, where his Texans edged the Bills. 

Diggs finished with 10 catches for 146 yards in a Pats uniform.

In a night of twists, the most unexpected highlight still came from the stands.

