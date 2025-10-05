Mike Tirico Turns Buffalo Bills Fan’s Wild Run into TV Gold

Patriots pulled off a stunner, but a Bills fan stole the show.

New England versus Buffalo was meant to be an AFC East slugfest in Sunday primetime.

Until the offense finally delivered late in the game, NBC’s Mike Tirico kept the energy alive, calling a lighthearted sequence that gave fans something to cheer about.

In the third quarter, a fan at Highmark Stadium caught a stray pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen — a throwaway near the end zone — and made the most of it.

Wearing a Matt Milano jersey, the fan tucked the ball and sprinted up the stairs, dodging any pressure to hand it back before the NFL came calling.

Tirico stayed on the fan, adding life to the moment as NBC cameras tracked the impromptu escape. For a few minutes, the stands stole the spotlight from the field.

The game itself turned into a nail-biter, with the underdog Patriots rallying late to beat Buffalo, 23–20, and hand the Bills their first loss of the season.

The win moved New England to 3–2 while Buffalo fell to 4–1.

Sunday also marked Stefon Diggs’ return to Buffalo — his first as a Patriot. Once Allen’s top target, Diggs left on uncertain terms, and the reunion carried quiet tension. His revenge tour began in Houston last season, where his Texans edged the Bills.

Diggs finished with 10 catches for 146 yards in a Pats uniform.

In a night of twists, the most unexpected highlight still came from the stands.

