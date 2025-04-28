Mike Sullivan - The Penguins And Team USA's Four Nations Faceoff Coach - Was Fired. Where Should He Go Next?

Mike Sullivan, the head coach of both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Team USA during this year’s Four Nations Faceoff, has been fired by his NHL club after a decade in the Steel City.

On Monday, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas announced that the team would part ways with Sullivan after six trips to the Stanley Cup finals , and two consecutive titles in 2016 and 2017.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period, we felt it was the best course forward for all involved," Dubas said.

The NHL’s coaching carousel seems to never stop, with coaches getting fired and bad teams needing replacements. Such is the case this year, with many teams in need of a new skipper.

But there’s only one Sullivan to go around, so which team should he consider going too? Here are the top three that would make the most sense for Sully.

New York Rangers

Sullivan arrived in Pittsburgh in 2015 facing a challenge of ensuring that Sydney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin - who were both nearing their 30s - did not waste their potential.

In his first season, he won a Cup, and then he won another right after that. I’m not saying Crosby and Malkin owe their Hall-of-Fame careers to Sullivan, but the skipper certainly helped those two players’ legacies.

The Rangers, likewise, are a team with an aging core that has tried to get over the hump and reach the sport’s pinnacle, but hasn’t been able to do so. Of course, hiring Sullivan wouldn’t guarantee a title, but he’s proven that he can get older, elite players so championship hardware.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have the opposite problem as the Rangers. Boston is in a rebuilding mode after trading many of the franchise’s stalwarts, like Brad Marchand. Thanks to a trade deadline in which they were sellers, the Bruins stocked up on draft picks and young prospects.

That could be intriguing to Sullivan, as he could shape a lot of young players to his liking that could help compliment the likes of David Pastrnak, a proven elite offensive talent. Plus, Boston’s top defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, is Sullivan’s son-in-law. Being close to his daughter and new grandson, Rhys, could be a personal motivation for him to coach the Black and Gold.

Philadelphia Flyers

Strictly for the story lines, this would be the most attention-grabbing decision. The Flyers-Penguins rivalry is one of the fiercest in the NHL, and it would be a major plot twist to see Sullivan behind the bench for Philadelphia.

Really, all the Flyers need to become a viable team is goaltending. Their defensive core is one of the best in the league, and rising star Matvei Michkov is proving that he could be a Top-10 offensive threat in the near future.

Sullivan is a pretty even-keeled guy, but if he wants to make a major splash in the NHL, then he should sign to coach in The City of Brotherly Love.