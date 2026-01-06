Mike McDaniel, John Harbaugh, Todd Bowles Still Facing Uncertain Job Status For 2026

All three NFL coaches await crucial meetings with team owners this week to decide fate

Black Monday for NFL coaches sometimes bleeds into Tuesday or beyond when there's nuance to their yes-or-no job status that determines the direction of $5 billion franchises. And that's exactly what is happening now in Miami with Mike McDaniel, in Tampa Bay with Todd Bowles and in Baltimore with John Harbaugh.

There are meetings planned between those coaches and their respective owners. And until those have concluded, nothing about those coaches' job status is concrete.

Uncertainty In Miami, Baltimore, Tampa

McDaniel may be back with the Dolphins in 2026. Or he might be fired.

Bowles may be back with the Buccaneers in 2026. Or he might be fired.

Harbaugh may be back with the Ravens in 2026. Or the sides may agree to go their separate ways.

Sound crazy? Well, it can be a little complicated:

In Miami, owner Stephen Ross is scheduled to talk to McDaniel at some point this week about the coach's status and McDaniel should know he's not on firm footing. That's the reason the club has not announced its plan for the coach moving forward, unlike last season when the announcement came immediately after the season.

Club sources that would know have been unable to answer the fundamental question whether McDaniel would be back or not because Ross hasn't fully decided. So that has left McDaniel speaking in code about his status.

Ross To Decide McDaniel Fate

"My understanding is that I’m the coach of the Miami Dolphins until told otherwise," McDaniel said Monday.

That "until told otherwise" part raises uncertainty that exists until club owner Stephen Ross tells McDaniel definitively that he's safe or out.

"Yeah, I’ve spoken with Mr. Ross and, realistically, we are getting together later in the week to discuss what needs to be discussed," McDaniel said. "We both share the sentiment that we’re not where we want to be, and in this business you have to have a plan and a plan of action to improve that play."

Part of the Dolphins fan base inaccurately thought McDaniel's revelation that he will be part of the team's ongoing general search is a sign he's definitely empowered for 2026.

But Miami's general manager candidates have not been told they will work or will not work with McDaniel.

The club is being careful not to be in a situation where GM candidates decline interviews or, more importantly, second interviews, based on the idea they have to work with a coach already in place.

So, again, McDaniel's status is not completely decided.

Has Harbaugh Message Grown Stale?

The same situation exists in Baltimore with Harbaugh, although there is really no scenario where he would be fired after 18 mostly successful years.

The coach and owner Steve Bisciotti have something of a professional marriage, and it's up to both to feel comfortable about continuing the union.

And, yes, they will have to discuss the team's frustrating cycle of failing in season-defining games. The Ravens have been a perennial Super Bowl contender, sometimes looking like the league's best team with the top seed in the conference, only to fail in big moments.

Sometimes it's been an upset loss or dropped two-point conversion or touchdown that has doomed entire seasons for the Ravens. It happened Sunday night against the Steelers in a game that kept the team from a playoff spot because of a missed field goal.

And, to be fair, these are player performance problems. But if players underperform, perhaps Bisciotti and Harbaugh might conclude the coach's message has grown stale.

Ravens Underperformed In 2025

"Of course, we underperformed. We believed that we could contend, and we didn't do that," tight end Charlie Kolar said. "We're a team that had back-to-back deep playoff runs, and then we didn't make the playoffs this year.

"Of course, we underperformed. We were preseason Super Bowl favorites, and we didn't make the playoffs. It's hard to swallow."

It must be noted that if Harbaugh were to somehow step away, separate, however it might be painted, from the Ravens, he'd soon be able to join another team.

Multiple teams with head-coaching vacancies, including the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, are monitoring the situation and would be interested.

Bowles Status To be Decided

The Buccaneers have to soon decide if they would join the list of teams in the market for a new coach. Bowles and the Glazer family will soon meet to discuss the coach's future.

"We meet this week," Bowles said Monday. "We evaluate like we always evaluate. It hasn't changed the last three years. We'll meet this week. I get up and come to work every day trying to figure out how to get better."

They may talk about whether Bowles should still run the defense as the defensive coordinator. They may discuss if Bowles is responsible for this season's disappointing swoon following the bye week, in which the Bucs lost seven of nine games. Whatever the discussion, Bowles already has reasons he believes he should keep his job.

"I've earned the chance," Bowles said. "I've won three straight division titles, so that says a lot as far as I'm concerned."