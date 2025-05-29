Legendary Football Coach's Legacy Gets Incredible Update Years After Death

Mike Leach is likely bound for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Leach tragically passed away in 2022 at the age of 61 while he was the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Leach died after suffering a heart attack at his home. Soon after his death, chatter immediately started about how Leach needed to be in the hall of fame.

There was just one problem. He didn't meet the 60% win threshold to be eligible. That will now change.

Mike Leach will become eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday that the win threshold will be lowered to 59.5% in 2027. That will make Leach immediately eligible for the Hall of Fame with a career winning percentage of 59.84%.

The former MSU, Texas Tech and Washington State coach held a career record of 158-106 at the time of his death.

This is the correct move to make, and it should have happened much sooner, if we're all being honest. Leach never won a national title, but he completely changed football with his genius offensive mind.

He was one of the first coaches to ever fully embrace an air raid approach. The man loved nothing more than airing the ball out. Being a wide receiver or a QB was amazing in his system.

Being a running back…..not so much. One of the best examples is when Gardner Minshew threw for a staggering 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns in his single season with Leach at Washington State.

Another golden example is when Graham Harrell threw for 15,793 yards and 134 passing touchdowns during his time at Tech.

The man's offenses were often among the most-feared in all of college football.

Now, he'll finally get the spot he definitely earned in the College Football Hall of Fame. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.