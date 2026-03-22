Announcer Reminds Us What 'DEI' Stands For In NASCAR And Libs Will Be Fuming

There have been some attempts to inject wokeness into NASCAR over the years, but fortunately, it never stood a chance up in the broadcast booth.

The NASCAR Cup Series is gearing up for the Goodyear 400 at one of the sport's most iconic and infamous tracks, Darlington Raceway.

On Saturday during practice, the NASCAR on Fox crew was in the booth when lap-by-lap announcer Mike Joy and company got a good look at the paint scheme on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s No.47 Chevrolet this weekend.

It's a pretty sharp look sponsored by Jack Links jerky, but Joy noticed the tongue-in-cheek addition to the side of the car that said, 'Non-Vegan."

Get it?

Well, Joy did, and he loved it, which led him to drop one heck of a line.

"We live in a sport where DEI has nothing to do with diversity and equity. DEI is Dale Earnhardt Inc.," he said.

Mike Joy is the man.

Libs are going to be so mad about this when they see this.

Although I think the only way that could happen is if one of them accidentally stumbles across this clip, then posts it on Bluesky for the rest to see and get mad at.

Also, I don't know about you, but ever since the woke version of DEI became a thing, I literally cannot hear it without first thanking Dale Earnhardt Inc.

READ: NASCAR ACCUSED OF INSULTING DALE EARNHARDT WITH ‘ABHORRENT’ TRIBUTE

That should probably be the litmus test to see if someone's cool or not. Show them the letters DEI, and if they say "diversity, equity, and inclusion," shake your head and walk away.

But if they say, "Dale Earnhardt Inc.," you respond with a hearty, "Hell yeah, brother," and then crack a couple of Miller Lights.

Or any other domestic light beer that makes you happy.