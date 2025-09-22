Monday Marks The Anniversary Of The Greatest Rant In College Football History: WATCH

Mike Gundy's legendary "I'm a man" rant celebrates its 18-year anniversary Monday.

The Oklahoma State football coach is currently hitting rock bottom in his career with the Cowboys. Oklahoma State is 1-2 and coming off brutal losses to Oregon and Tulsa.

All signs point to Gundy's time running the program likely coming to a rapid end in the near future. It's a shame, but all great things must eventually end.

It's in dark times that we must remember the great moments.

Mike Gundy's legendary "I'm a man" rant turns 18.

While Gundy's future in Stillwater remains unclear, we at least one bright spot to celebrate:

The 18-year anniversary of his epic "I'm a man" rant.

The electric coach unleashed the all-time great rant on September 22, 2007 in reaction to an article in The Oklahoman that criticized OSU QB Bobby Reid.

It's been nearly two decades later, and nothing in college football comes close to touching it. Gundy put on a masterclass as he crashed out on camera.

Smash play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that doesn't put a smile on your face, then I have to wonder if you're a real college football fan. It's one of the funniest moments in the history of the sport.

Mike Gundy - a 40-year-old man at the time - literally held up a newspaper as he screamed at the media and let them know his age.

College football coaches are simply cut from a different cloth. The European brain simply can't comprehend this kind of energy, passion and anger.

I have no idea how things will play out with Gundy moving forward with the Cowboys, but college football fans will forever be grateful for the legendary moment above. That alone makes him one of the greatest guys to ever pick up a whistle. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.