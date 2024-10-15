Mike Gundy Suffers Gross Injury Due To His Cattle: 'Full Of Blood'

Mike Gundy might show up on Oklahoma State's injury report after an incident with his cattle over the weekend.

The Cowboys are currently 3-3 and have three straight losses. To make matters worse, the team's next game is against 13th-ranked BYU this Friday.

It's been tough sledding for Oklahoma State, but Gundy's biggest loss of the year wasn't near a football field.

Mike Gundy head-butted by his cattle.

The Cowboys didn't have a game this past weekend, and that gave the electric college football coach some time to spend with his cattle. It didn't go well.

"Well, I had a little run-in with my cattle over the weekend. And I guess they’ve been watching us play. And got headbutted. So I’ve got a bad eye that I didn’t think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview. More importantly, it's full of blood and I get dizzy," Gundy told the media Monday over Zoom instead of in-person.

You can listen to his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hopefully, Gundy turns out to be 100% okay, but the fact he held his press conference over Zoom instead of in-person is probably a sign the injury is pretty grisly.

After all, he said "it's full of blood." That's not something anyone wants to deal with, and it's also a reminder the animal thunderdome remains crazy.

People might think farming and ranching is like a TV show. Dealing with livestock can certainly be a lot of fun, but it can also be fairly dangerous.

An upset cow or steer poses a significant threat to someone's safety. You can end up in a world of hurt if they charge you, or in Gundy's situation, headbutt you.

Hopefully, Gundy heals up to 100% ASAP, but there's no doubt people are going to be interested to see what he looks like when the game rolls around Friday. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.