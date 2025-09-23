Mike Gundy Fired By Oklahoma State After 21 Seasons, Search For Replacement Begins

After two decades and 170 wins in Stillwater, Oklahoma State parts ways with longtime head coach Mike Gundy as the program looks for a fresh start.

Mike Gundy has been fired by Oklahoma State after 21 seasons as the head coach in Stillwater, following the loss to Tulsa last week.

The Cowboys program had stalled over the past few seasons with Gundy leading the charge, and administrators within the athletic department thought it was time to reset the football program after his long tenure.

Chris Low was first to report. Sources told OutKick that the decision was made on Tuesday morning, though staff members found out through social media, which adds to the story of Gundy's exit.

Oklahoma State AD, Chad Weiberg will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT.

"Cowboy Football reached an unprecedented level of success and national prominence under Coach Gundy's leadership," OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said. "I believe I speak for OSU fans everywhere when I say that we are grateful for all he did to raise the standard and show us all what is possible for Oklahoma State football."

Oklahoma State Pleads For Support From Fans

What he did for the Oklahoma State football program should not be lost on fans, but the timing of the news is not going to shock many, given the current nature of college football. After what we had seen over the past two seasons, it was time for both parties to move in a separate direction.

He will certainly be remembered as one of the most colorful personalities in college football, and I would imagine his time on the sidelines isn't done. But, this was also a time where the athletic department needs the support of boosters if they are going to have success moving forward.

"College football has changed drastically in the last few years, and the investment needed to compete at the highest level has never been more important," AD Chad Weiberg said. "As we search for the next head coach of Cowboy Football, we are looking for someone who can lead our program in this new era. It is also important that we continue to support our student-athletes, our staff and our university through the season, and I hope that our fans continue to show that support in Boone Pickens Stadium this fall.

"Moving forward, it is critical for our fans, alumni and donors to align behind Cowboy Football," Weiberg said. "This is a pivotal moment, the stakes have never been higher and we need everyone on board."

Mike Gundy Left A Lasting Legacy For Cowboys

Over two decades, he led Oklahoma State to 170 victories and ushered in a new era for the program. But with the sport rapidly evolving—a topic Gundy often addressed—his future and the program’s direction appeared to diverge.

"I’m under contract here for, I think, about three-and-a-half years. Ever since the day I was hired, I’ve put my heart and soul into this job, and I will continue to do that until I decide I don’t want to, or somebody else decides they don’t want me to," Gundy said Monday.

His legendary "I’m a man, I’m 40" rant remains one of the most memorable press conference moments in college football history, with its anniversary coincidentally falling on Monday.

After losing nine games last season, and with the program struggling to a 1-2 start in 2025, it was time for a change. Following last season, Gundy agreed to a $1 million pay cut, with a flat-rate buyout of $15 million that will be paid by the school.

Now, the search begins for a new head coach to lead Oklahoma State, and they might not have to look very far.