Mike Francesa Admits Red State Cities Are More Attractive To Coaches Than New York City

Legendary New York sports radio host Mike Francesa admits his city is no longer the attraction it once was.

While discussing reports that John Harbaugh is likely, though not yet officially, signing on as the Giants’ next head coach, Francesa explained why New York-based teams can no longer rely on the city itself as a built-in advantage.

"New York doesn’t offer what it once did. You’ve got crazies like me who can’t even think of not living here. It’s ingrained in me. But our lifestyle, our quality of life, is not what it used to be in New York," Francesa said.

"Let’s be honest. A lot of people look down on it now. They look at places with no state income tax, beautiful neighborhoods, safer neighborhoods, better schools, better roads. The point is, New York is not the attraction it was 50 years ago."

Francesa added that people who still "love New York" are often slow to accept that playing, coaching, and living in the city has become a negative that teams must now "overcome" during recruitment.

He specifically pointed to Nashville, Austin, and cities throughout Florida as more desirable alternatives, largely due to the absence of state income tax.

"Nashville is a hot town. No state income tax, growing town, just like Austin. Parts of Florida are hot because there’s no state income tax. You know what that saves you. If you’re making $15 million a year, that’s $1.5 million. Nobody sneezes at $1.5 million you don’t have to give to the government."

In reality, the savings are even greater. A $15 million salary in New York City results in closer to $2.2 million in combined state and city income taxes. ESPN also reports Harbaugh is expected to command a salary near $20 million per year. In New York, that would likely cost him roughly $3 million annually in taxes alone.

And it is not just about taxes.

Like many blue cities in blue states, New York is weighed down by rising crime, homelessness, drug use, deteriorating infrastructure, and an increasingly hostile public atmosphere. Compounding those issues, the city’s new socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has offered no serious plan to address them.

Since the pandemic in 2020, a growing number of high-profile Americans have relocated from cities like New York and Los Angeles to places Francesa mentioned, including Nashville, Austin, and Florida. Joe Rogan, for example, frequently praises his move from California to Austin.

At the same time, major markets are no longer required to build a brand or maximize earnings, either on or off the field. The most famous quarterback and the most famous coach in football today both live and work in Kansas City.

Money will always drive decisions in professional sports, and probably for Harbaugh. The Los Angeles Dodgers just signed another All-Star in Kyle Tucker because they were willing to pay $60 million a year. But as Francesa pointed out, when the money is comparable, New York teams no longer have a built-in edge.

With the right ownership and vision, teams in places like Nashville, Florida, and Texas have a real opportunity to become more attractive destinations than traditionally elite markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Chicago.

And, to understand just how much has changed, consider this: Mike Francesa — the Mike Francesa — went on the air and openly admitted that playing and coaching in New York City is now a disadvantage.