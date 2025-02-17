Mike Florio Roasted For Ridiculous Jonathan Martin-Richie Incognito Takes

Since Jonathan Martin decided to come out and admit that he "never believed for a second [he] was being bullied" by Richie Incognito, attention has turned to the media. The media turned Martin into a victim and villainized Incognito back in 2013.

As OutKick's Dan Dakich, a former college basketball player and coach, pointed out, many reporters never played sports at a high level and had no true understanding of the culture. That led to them treating Martin and Incognito like school-aged children, rather than the professional adults that they were.

Of course, Mike Florio – king of the "I clearly never played real sports, but you should listen to me any way" crowd – unsurprisingly decided to defend the media's role in elevating "Bullygate" into a story that it never should have been.

You see, it wasn't the media's fault. No, no, no. It was a "cultural issue" in the NFL where grown men who are paid to beat the crap out of each other are sometimes too mean to each other. Right.

But Florio wasn't done.

Right, I mean how many parents out there wouldn't freak out if their 24-year-old 6'5" 315-pound professional-football-playing son said he was getting mean texts and voicemails?

C'mon, Florio, you're better than …. wait, no you're not. Never mind.

Dakich laid into Florio's ridiculous take.

But Dakich wasn't the only one. Richie Incognito, the real victim of the story, also went after Florio.

The rest of social media also quickly tore into Florio's terrible commentary.

The story is simple: Jonathan Martin was too soft to play in the NFL, so he quit. It should have ended there. Instead, the media heard one of their favorite buzz words – "bullying" – and immediately jumped into "action" without knowing all the facts.

Thankfully, some media members acknowledged this, namely Albert Breer of MMQB.

The "Bullygate" story should be a lesson for the media. Sadly, that's unlikely to be the case.