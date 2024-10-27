Mike Elko Randomly Shades 'Politician' Jimbo Fisher After Texas A&M Knocks Off LSU

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko was feeling himself on Saturday night, and rightfully so. Elko led the Aggies to a comeback win over LSU, solidifying Texas A&M as a legitimate candidate to make the College Football Playoff. Instead of focusing on that reality and his team's effort on Saturday night, however, Elko decided to look in the rearview mirror, at least for a brief moment.

Elko, who is in year one in College Station after coaching at Duke for two seasons, threw some serious shade at Jimbo Fisher, the man Elko took over for after Texas A&M fired him with $76 million guaranteed on his contract.

According to Elko, Fisher was just a "politician running this program" who was "BS'ing everybody."

"This is a real program. It’s not fake," Elko said after the win on Saturday night. "It’s not a politician running this program, talking fast and BS’ing everybody. This is a real program."

To Elko's credit, Fisher did come across more like a politician than a head football coach during his tenure at A&M and is undoubtedly one of the fastest-talking coaches in sports. Having said that, Elko throwing shade in that moment in Fisher's direction feels odd. It feels like he had this statement in his back pocket and was ready to unleash it whenever the Aggies pulled off the biggest win of the season, and Saturday night provided him with that opportunity.

With Texas A&M standing as the lone team in the SEC without a conference loss, it's fair to say Elko has earned the right to fire a few shots from the podium.

After losing 23-13 to Notre Dame in the season opener, the Aggies are now on pace for 10 wins this season and close out the year with a matchup against Texas in College Station, which could very well end up being a matchup between two Top 5 teams.