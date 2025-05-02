Mike Breen Unloads A Poetic Double Bang Call For Jalen Brunson's Winning Shot

Breen, Brunson, and the Double Bang.

Anyone watching Thursday night's Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on the MSG Network knew it was over as soon as they heard Knicks broadcaster Mike Breen deliver not just one, but two of his signature BANG calls, as Jalen Brunson hit what would be the game-winning three-pointer to help the team advance to the second round.

And in true poetic fashion, it may very well be the final playoff broadcast that Breen does for the Knicks on their home network, as the NBA's new media rights deal is taking away all local playoff feeds beginning next season.

NBA TAKING AWAY ALL LOCAL PLAYOFF GAME BROADCASTS

"Brunson holding, Knicks trying to wait till the end. Brunson puts up a three… BANG! BANG! Jalen Brunson hits the three with 4.3 remaining," the longtime Knicks PBP announcer exclaimed.

Fans are used to hearing Breen give his signature "Bang" call for big game plays, but the double one? I mean, tip your bartender and head home right then and there because this one's over.

Unfortunately for Knicks fans, so too will their longtime broadcast duo of Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier, who have been calling games alongside each other since 1999! The NBA's new media rights agreement means all local Regional Sports Networks (RSN) will give up their local playoff coverage, so fans will have to tune into ABC/ESPN, NBC or Amazon for all future playoff games.

With many local sports networks already in the red and hurting from a broadcast standpoint, losing the financially profitable playoffs for any professional sport is just another dagger as they try to stay afloat.

CLYDE FRAZIER WILL BE 91 WHEN DEAL EXPIRES

Fortunately for Knicks fans, Breen will still be calling the NBA playoffs and NBA Finals for years to come as he is the league's national television PBP voice.

However, there is something different when fans are watching national broadcasts compared to local ones, even if their teams are on the larger games. However, the Breen / Frazier dual broadcast is very likely soon ending for future Knicks' playoff games on MSG, as Clyde will be 91-years-old when the league's rights deal expires.

Until then, Knicks fans, Breen and Clyde, will always have the Double Bang call… until he or a Knicks player ever hits a game winner in the NBA Finals, because then Breen HAS TO go with the Triple Bang.

